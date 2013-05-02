Moms Are Awesome - Official Contest Rules

Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by KGMB-TV, KHNL-TV. The promotion begins May 1, 2013 and ends on May 1, 2013 at 11:59pm. Entries must be received by 11:59pm on THURSDAY, May 9, 2012. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.



Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter or win. Employees and immediate family members of employees of Raycom Media, KGMB-TV, KHNL-TV, and participating companies and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion. Only one entry per person will be accepted.



How to Enter. Beginning on May 1, 2013, using a computer, log on to www.facebook.com/hawaiinewsnow and 'Like' Hawaii News Now's page. After 'Liking' our page, post a photo of your mom to our page with a caption telling us why your mom is awesome. If you have ‘Liked' Hawaii News Now's Facebook page you shall see an entry form. Fill out the necessary info on the page and click on the 'SUBMIT' button. If you do not see an entry form, click on the ‘Like' button on the top of the page. Entries must be received by 11:59 pm, May 9, 2013 in order to qualify. All entries become the property of Sponsors, and Sponsors reserve the right to use any information submitted by entrants.



Entries must be filled out completely and legibly in order to qualify, and will be void if they are, in whole or in part, incomplete, illegible, damaged, irregular, counterfeit, altered, or obtained through theft or fraud. No mechanically reproduced, software-generated or other automated multiple entries are permitted. Sponsors are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsors, telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction. For online entries, the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An "authorized account holder" shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with a winning entry.



Entrants agree not to upload, post or transmit any materials which contain any computer viruses, Easter eggs, worms, Trojan Horses or other harmful component or programming routines that are intended to damage, detrimentally interfere with, surreptitiously intercept or expropriate any system, data or personal information. Any attempt to deliberately damage any web site or undermine the operation of the promotion is a violation of criminal and civil laws, and Sponsors reserve the right to seek damages from any person who makes such attempt(s).



Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted by an individual or the authorized account holder of an e-mail address shall be determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion, and Sponsors reserve the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the promotion.



Prize(s). Winning Mom(s) will win flowers by Watanabe Florist and chocolates from the Honolulu Chocolate Company OR she may win the grand prize of flowers, chocolates, a spa day from Paul Brown's Spa Olakino, a $500 Ala Moana Gift Card, a Tahitian Black Pearl Necklace from Maui Diver's Jewelry and she will also make a LIVE appearance on Sunrise!



How the Prizes are Awarded. Winners will be notified by email and/or telephone from Hawaii News Now with their name being announced on Facebook as well.