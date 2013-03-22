Caught on video: Oahu man says neighbor tried to poison his dogs

Honolulu Police have arrested a Wilhelmina Rise woman after her neighbor caught her on video venturing onto his property in what he said was an attempt to poison his dogs.

Claude Abou-Sayf lives on Pukalani Place with his dog Dingo, a Chihuahua-Jack Russell Terrier mix, and Dora, an American Bulldog. He also is temporarily caring for his aunt's dog named Manoa.

Thursday he returned home at approximately 10:30 a.m. and found what looked like pieces of chocolate in the yard used by his dogs.

Abou-Sayf showed Hawaii News Now his four-camera home security video that revealed what happened. He said he finished installing the $300 video system only about a week and a half ago, after he became worried that his neighbor might do something to his dogs after they got into a dispute and she demanded he return a ceramic pot she had lent him.

The video showed his 67-year-old neighbor Carol Pozy -- who'd complained to him in an email about his barking dogs -- using a stool to climb over a small wall onto his property.

The video then showed her dumping the contents of a bag in the yard where his dogs live.

"And dumping poison. Raisinettes and dog treats. And here's where she like really wants to make sure she gets all of that stuff in, make sure you kill those dogs," Abou-Sayf said.

Raisinettes contain chocolate and raisins, both of which can be poisonous to dogs.

Abou-Sayf said Pozy had mixed the candies with dog treats.

"I'm stunned. She could have just come to me and I would have taken her out to dinner. We could have sat down worked out issues out. But she took it to a whole other level," he said. "Yeah, I caught her on video. But what if she succeeded? My dogs are dead. I don't get my dogs back."

He said his surveillance caught her on video just about 20 minutes before he returned home Thursday morning.

Abou-Sayf called the police, and snapped pictures as officers put Pozy in a blue and white police car. She was arrested and charged with criminal littering, a misdemeanor, according to an HPD spokeswoman.

She was released after posting $250 bail.

Police officers also issued her a trespass warning and opened an animal cruelty complaint in case the dogs get sick.

Pozy didn't answer the door when a reporter went to try to talk to her Friday morning.

Abou-Sayf said his dogs don't appear to be suffering any ill effects from the incident. Thursday afternoon, immediately after the police left his home, he took the dogs to a vet who gave them some shots to counteract any poison they may have ingested.

He also filed preliminary paperwork Friday morning to get a temporary restraining order to force Pozy to stay away from him and his dogs.

"Honestly, my first reaction was I got her and now I don't have to worry anymore. And unfortunately that isn't the reality of it," Abou-Sayf said.

"This is ridiculous," Abou-Sayf said. "I have to worry every day I go work that someone's trying to kill my animals, because she's home all day, peeking through her window watching when I leave, and doing whatever the heck she wants to when I'm gone."

