American Diabetes Association: Tour de Cure Hawaii 2018

Join the American Diabetes Association during Tour de Cure Hawaii! Walk, run, or ride to support the nearly 600,000 people in the state with prediabetes or diabetes.
Walk, run, or ride during the event at Kapiolani Park on Saturday, March 17, 2018. The event is for participants of all ages and ability, ranging from a 5K walk or run to multiple cycling routes. No matter which route you choose, you'll enjoy a fun day for a great cause! Also enjoy a post-event festival featuring great food, live music and family activities to celebrate your success.
It’s never too early to show your Tour de Cure pride! Help spread the word and get signed up early and recommit to help fund critical diabetes research, programming, and advocacy efforts!
Routes (more information):
Registration Fees:
