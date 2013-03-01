American Diabetes Association: Tour de Cure Hawaii 2018

Join the American Diabetes Association during Tour de Cure Hawaii! Walk, run, or ride to support the nearly 600,000 people in the state with prediabetes or diabetes.

Walk, run, or ride during the event at Kapiolani Park on Saturday, March 17, 2018. The event is for participants of all ages and ability, ranging from a 5K walk or run to multiple cycling routes. No matter which route you choose, you'll enjoy a fun day for a great cause! Also enjoy a post-event festival featuring great food, live music and family activities to celebrate your success.

It’s never too early to show your Tour de Cure pride! Help spread the word and get signed up early and recommit to help fund critical diabetes research, programming, and advocacy efforts!

Routes (more information):

2.3 Mile Walk

5K Run

10K Run

10 Mile Ride

25 Mile Ride

50 Mile Ride

Registration Fees:

$10 - July - December 31

$15 - January 1 - February 28

$20 - March 1 - Event Day

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.