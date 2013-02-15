50 couples say "I do" again at Koolina

Love birds who have been married for years are here to recommit and celebrate their marriage by renewing their vows right on the sand.

"You continue to love and cherish him through sickness and in health," voice of the pastor.

There were 50 couples who gathered to say these sacred words that were once said before.

"And if so, all of the husbands say I do," voice of the pastor.

Some couples who have been married for nearly 50 years gave words of wisdom.

"You just have to hang in there for the good and the bad," said Linda Diedrich who has been married for 47 years.

"And constantly love each other," said husband Larry Diedrich.

Some couples who are saying their vows again weren't able to do it in paradise during the first time, so they are thrilled to be able to do that now.

"We eloped, and we were never able to have that honeymoon and go to any exotic place and here we find ourselves 27 years later and we are in Hawaii," said BJ Heck who was standing next to her husband Jim of 27 years.

Some lovers brought their children to witness the ceremony.

"I liked Mommy's dress, she looks beautiful, " said Shelby Manning of New Jersey.

"As she always says, why wasn't I at your wedding and here we are almost ten years later and here she is," said Bill Manning, who has been married to his wife for 9.5 years. Their young daughter Shelby was visiting Hawaii from New Jersey for the first time.

Some sweethearts traveled far to savor the Aloha spirit.

"I know some people on the east coast may think it is corny but I try to explain to them what the feeling of ohana and true aloha is," said Mary Rudder who has been married to her husband John for 35 years.

And now it is time to seal the deal, once again.

"You may kiss the bride," voice of the pastor.

Cupid has struck more than once on this Hawaiian Valentine's day.

