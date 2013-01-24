Victim in murder caught on video bragged of hidden cash

The Big Island man whose murder was reportedly caught on video wasn't dealing drugs, according to people who knew him. Instead, they said Dante Peter Gilman was a "lost soul" who bragged about hiding money on his Hawaiian Acres property, a potential motive in this case.

Two people who knew Gilman spoke to Hawaii News Now on the condition that their identities would be protected because they feared for their safety for speaking out. They said Gilman, 44, complained to friends that his property south of Hilo had been burglarized several times last year.

People who lived in Hawaiian Acres said Gilman was a heavy drinker and some people took advantage of him when he was intoxicated.

Friends said he installed a new video surveillance system at his home last fall, with four cameras outside his house, after someone stole a motorcycle from his home, painting it black and dumping it in a ditch nearby as a prank.

Friends said Gilman would get drunk and sometimes talk loudly at community events about having money hidden on his property, revealing one possible motive for killing him.

Gilman was found guilty in 2003 of "commercial promotion of marijuana," a felony, and was sentenced to one year in prison and ten years probation. He told friends he'd used the drug crystal meth years back but was no longer on drugs.

Neighbors said he lived alone and there was not frequent traffic into and out of his house, so people did not suspect he was dealing drugs from there.

"I feel really bad. He wasn't a bad guy. He was just a lost soul," said one acquaintance of Gilman.

In a Hilo courtroom Thursday, prosecutors brought DVDs they said contained footage of Gilman's murder and defense attorneys said they needed extra time to review the hours of video from four cameras. So a judge postponed a preliminary hearing until Tuesday.

According to court documents, the video shows Claude Keone Krause, 30, firing a shotgun at Gilman and then his 19-year-old cousin Kawena Krause is seen choking Gilman until he stopped moving.

A teenage boy also seen on the video has been located and has been questioned, police said.

The suspects removed the security cameras from outside Gilman's house after they murdered Gilman on December 28, but did not disable the hard drive that recorded the video of his death, sources said.

The videos reveal the murder happened early in the morning when it was still dark, sources said, but as the sun rose and it became light, the videos showed the suspects stole various items like tools from outside Gilman's home.

Police are still trying to locate Gilman's body. A body police found Friday night during a search for Gilman off Stainback Highway in Hilo was determined to be Shayne Yoshi Kalani Kobayashi, 38, of Puna, the victim of foul play. Kobayashi was reported missing from his Pahala home Dec. 11.

A second body was discovered Tuesday morning shortly after 5 a.m. off Tree Planting Road after police received an anonymous tip. Authorities are using dental records to identify that badly decomposed corpse.

Gilman is the son of the late Peter Gilman, a Honolulu Star-Bulletin reporter in the 1950s who wrote the best-selling novel "Diamond Head" that was later made into a movie in 1963 starring actor Charlton Heston. The elder Gilman died in 1999.

Claude Krause is also a felon who was sentenced to ten years in prison for a December 2000 sex assault and burglary.

At the time of his arrest last Thursday, Claude Krause had been out on bail after an October incident in Kurtistown in which he was charged with auto theft, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

Kawena Krause, whose last job is listed as a rancher in police documents, has two convictions on his record, for less serious non-felonies.

The Krauses have been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, second-degree theft. Hawaii county prosecutors filed paperwork asking for extended terms of imprisonment for both men, if they are convicted, because the murder was "especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel, manifesting exceptional depravity."

Copyright 2013 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.