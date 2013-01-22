Hawaii County police: murder caught on victim's home video surveillance

Hawaii County police have surveillance video that shows two men shooting and choking a third man to death in what prosecutors called an "especially heinous" murder.

Detectives said they still have not found the body of Dante Peter Gilman, 44, of Kurtistown, but they've uncovered surveillance video from his home that shows how he was murdered.

A Hilo police report said Gilman got into an altercation at his home with Claude Keone Krause, 30, and Krause's younger cousin, 19-year-old Kawena Krause, as well as an unidentified boy on December 28.

The police report submitted as probable cause in the case said the surveillance video shows Claude Krause "points what appears to be a rifle and shoots Gilman."

Then police said the video shows Kawena Krause "...applied a choke hold to Gilman while on the ground until his body goes limp."

"The video also depicted Gilman's lifeless body being dragged out of the view of the camera," the police report said.

The Krauses appeared in District Court in Hilo Tuesday afternoon where they pleaded not guilty and a judge allowed them to continue to be held without bail on second-degree murder charges until their preliminary hearing on January 24.

Court records show the murder victim, Gilman, was convicted of a felony -- commercial promotion of marijuana -- in 2003. In November 2003, Gilman was sentenced to one year behind bars,10 years probation and a one-year suspended sentence.

He's the son of the late Peter Gilman, a Honolulu Star-Bulletin reporter in the 1950s who wrote the best-selling novel "Diamond Head" that was later made into a movie in 1963 starring actor Charlton Heston. The elder Gilman died in 1999.

Claude Krause is also a felon, sentenced to ten years in prison for a December 2000 sex assault and burglary.

At the time of his arrest last Thursday, Claude Krause had been out on bail after an October incident in Kurtistown in which he was charged with auto theft, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

Kawena Krause, whose last job is listed as a rancher in police documents, has two convictions on his record, for less serious non-felonies.

The Krauses have both been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, second-degree theft. Hawaii county prosecutors filed paperwork asking for extended terms of imprisonment for both men, if they are convicted, because the murder was "especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel, manifesting exceptional depravity."

Police, meanwhile are still searching for the boy who was with the Krause cousins and who detectives said witnessed the killing.

