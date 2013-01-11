It takes an Army of volunteers to get the Sony Open in full swing

The Sony Open is in full swing but to get it going it takes an army of volunteers. There are volunteers from all over coming to Oahu for the tournament.

"They are coming from Minnesota, from South Carolina, they are coming from Alabama, from Florida," said Dean Scheid, Tournament Vice President. "And we have a group of 13 woman and they have been here for 20 years."

1700 volunteers are registered to help out in the Sony Open from ground control, hospitality, registration, admissions and score-keeping.

"We both are golfers," said Gerhard Frohlich, a volunteer. "We enjoy to golf."

There are 1300 volunteers alone in ground operations that are spread over 21 committees. Some make it a tradition to come every year as a way to give back to the community.

"This tournament is for the 'Benefit of Friends of Hawaii,' and so since we are both retired we enjoy volunteering for various organizations," said Frohlich who lives in Hawaii and who has been volunteering for the last 6 years.

'Friends of Hawaii Charities,' as you are well aware, we have given away over 12 million dollars with the 15 years that the Sony Open has been involved, so it is a great event and cause to be a part of," said Scheid.

If you are interested in learning more on how to volunteer, check out this link: http://www.sonyopeninhawaii.com/volunteer.html

