EXCLUSIVE: Family member says injured Hilo officers 'in good spirits'

The two Hilo police officers injured by a gunman were recovering Thursday night while sharing the same hospital room and were "in good spirits" according to the brother of one of the officers.

Russell Hatada of Salt Lake on Oahu said he flew to Hilo early Thursday morning along with his parents to be with his brother, Hilo Police Officer Garrett Hatada, as he recovered from his injuries at Hilo Medical Center.

Garrett Hatada, 40, a 14-year veteran of the Hawaii Police Department, and Joshua Gouveia, 31, a police officer for four years, were hurt when a man shot at them in Hilo Wednesday night, police said.

Garrett Hatada "Had movement in both feet and was in good spirits," said his brother Russell Hatada Thursday night.

Russell Hatada said his brother was wounded in the heel and in the shin of his other leg by bullets which did not lodge in his body.

He said his brother's long-term prognosis was unknown Thursday evening and it was unclear how soon he would be able to walk again. He was going in for a second round of surgery Thursday night, he said.

Russell Hatada said a steady stream of police officers, top police officials and Mayor Billy Kenoi went by the hospital to offer their support.

Russell Hatada declined to disclose the injuries of his brother's injured co-worker, Joshua Gouveia.

But a source familiar with Gouveia's injuries said he was hit with at least one bullet in his mid section and was able to walk down the hospital hall Thursday.

The suspect in the case, Keaka Martin, 31, of Hilo, shot himself in the chest as police surrounded the Hilo house in which he was hiding Thursday afternoon, police said. He was taken to Hilo Medical Center in critical condition.