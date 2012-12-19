Transit funding ceremony 'bittersweet' two days after Inouye's death

WASHINGTON D.C. (HawaiiNewsNow) -
Hawaii's
Congressional delegation, top U.S. transportation officials and Honolulu Mayor
Peter Carlisle signed a funding agreement Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol that
guarantees the federal government with provide Honolulu with $1.55 billion in
funds for its rail transit project.
Among
those in attendance was Irene Inouye, the widow of Sen. Dan Inouye, a champion
of the rail project who died on Monday.
"Though,
sadly, Senator Inouye cannot be here with us today, this agreement is a
testament to his tireless advocacy on behalf of his state and its people,"
said U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood.
"This
is big, this is huge," Lahood told reporters at a ceremony held in the
Senate Appropriations Committee room where Inouye presided over the committee
until his death this week. Inouye's
gavel remained at his chair, as well as a kukui nut lei and a bouquet of white
roses in remembrance.
The
agreement is similar to a contract, guaranteeing the federal portion of funding
for the 20-mile, 21-station rail project, which will cost about $5.2
billion. The city is funding the largest
share of the cost from increased excise taxes paid by people on Oahu.
Dan
Grabauskas, CEO of the city's Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation,
said, "We intend to honor his (Inouye's) legacy," by keeping the
project on time and on budget.
Inouye's
staffers wiped away tears as speaker after speaker spoke of Inouye's devotion
to rail and of the bittersweet nature of the event, since it was held just days
after his death.
Even with
looming federal budget cuts, officials said Honolulu can expect all of the
federal funding coming over the next several years. The federal government never has gone back on
similar full funding agreements with other counties, cities and states in the
past, officials said.
