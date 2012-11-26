Brisk winds, surf and vog in the forecast

Brisk winds blowing across the state will continue through Wednesday according to forecasters.

However, those winds will begin to decrease as a surface ridge moves down closer to the state. The light winds will turn to a south to southeasterly direction Thursday, which means more vog and humid conditions.

Forecasters say weather conditions toward the end of the week and into the weekend could be similar to the severe weather Oahu saw on Friday.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a high surf advisor for east facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.

Forecasters say the combination of a north swell along with breezy trade winds will cause very rough surf along east facing shores.

The advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. Surf is expected to reach 6 to 10 feet.

Copyright 2012 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.