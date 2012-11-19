Senators announce failed UH concert findings, recommendations

After two marathon briefings looking into the bungled Stevie Wonder concert. The Senate's special committee on accountability's chair announced its findings.

"Ultimately, the university's failure to conduct due diligence on this business transaction placed the university in a vulnerable position to be scammed," said Senator Donna Kim.

The committee listed 18 recommendations including calling for a management and financial audit of the University of Hawaii.

Senators told the UH to perform less of its business in secret and disclose more basic information to the public.

"Each campus of the university make available on its website an annual statement which itemizes how the campus spends the revenues generated from student tuition in carrying out the operations of each campus," said Sen. Kim.

As part of being more open, the senators want the Board of Regents to allow public comments as part of their evaluation of President MRC Greenwood.

They also want the regents to consider hiring a master to ensure that reforms promised in the aftermath of the canceled concert actually take place.

"I'm counting on the university president and the board of regents to rectify the situation. Make reforms to administrative, procedural as well as accountability matters," said Senator Les Ihara.

"Our due diligence is we must examine the budget and we must ask questions and get answers," said Senator Sam Slom.

The senators asked for a detailed breakdown of costs for on- and off-campus lawyers as well as public relations expenses figures the senators say UH failed to accurately report to them this fall.

"We're not finished. And we do expect these answers," said Slom.

The University of Hawaii of Hawaii released the following statement on the Senate's Accountability Committee Report.

"President Greenwood has not yet reviewed the report since she is on previously scheduled campus visits and a community forum on the Big Island. She intends to review the report thoroughly as soon as possible."

