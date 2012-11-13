UH concert fraud suspect released in North Carolina

A federal judge in North Carolina released from federal custody Tuesday a man indicted for fraud in the Stevie Wonder blunder, allowing him to travel to Hawaii on his own to be arraigned on the charges.

The judge in Charlotte, N.C., released Marc Hubbard, 44, on $100,000 of unsecured bond, meaning he did not have to put up any cash or assets to secure his bail. Hubbard had been held at the Mecklenburg County Jail in North Carolina since he was indicted Nov. 8.

Federal prosecutors had asked the judge to continue to remain behind bars and be transported to Hawaii by U.S. marshals.

The judge ordered Hubbard to surrender his passport and to remain on home detention, at his house in Mecklenburg, N.C., with an ankle bracelet. The judge restricted his travel to South Carolina, the western portion of North Carolina and Hawaii.

His arraignment in Hawaii has been scheduled for Nov. 23, an FBI spokesman said.

A federal indictment said Hubbard pocketed $120,000 of the $200,000 deposit the University of Hawaii sent to secure a bogus Stevie Wonder Concert. Another man, 44-year-old Sean Barriero, of Miami, was also indicted for lesser charges and is cooperating with federal prosecutors in the case.

