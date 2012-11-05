Over the Edge: Rappelling 31 stories for the Special Olympics

Waikiki, (HawaiiNewsNow) Hawaii News Now meteorologist Jennifer Robbins took a leap of faith all for a good cause this weekend. She joined others who were raising awareness and funds for the Special Olympics. The "Over the Edge" event displays how it requires a special kind of strength to overcome huge challenges that the Sspecial Olympics athletes push themselves each day to go beyond what others think they can do. Jennifer faced the challenges of rappelling 31 stories (317 feet) from the roof of the Sheraton Waikiki, which is the largest building in Waikiki. The funds raised during "Over the Edge" helps with Special Olympics events throughout the year.