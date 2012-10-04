More Possible Tsunami Debris found on Molokai

A Kaunakakai resident says it's like getting a "message in a bottle."

A Molokai resident, Dane Christopher, found a 500-watt light bulb covered with barnacles that was marked with Japanese writing. He thinks it may be possible tsunami debris found on the "friendly isle." He discovered the bulb along the Kaunakakai Pier while he was walking his dogs.

"As I reflected on it, how can a delicate thing like this survive something so devastating where homes, businesses and lives have been lost, but yet, travels thousands of miles and make a u-turn and wind up on the Kaunakakai ward," Christopher said.

Items like Christopher's fully-intact bulb, and other mysteries like plastic gas tanks, blue containers, and the most astounding: a 30 by 50 giant floating dock are all being carried by winds and ocean currents traveling through the Pacific Ocean. NOAA, DLNR and the US Coast Guard are working together to help monitor and respond to these tsunami debris reports that they expect will continue to come our way for the next several years.

NOAA and DLNR are doing initial screenings of the items reported to determine if they are potentially hazardous. You can report significant and potentially hazardous tsunami debris to www.disasterdebris@noaa.gov by simply providing a written report of the item found. You'll need to provide the location, the date, and time you found it. You should also provide various pictures of the marine debris. You can also report any debris sightings to DLNR at 587-0400.

