EXCLUSIVE: Promoter's doctor: hospitalized with an amputation, he can't testify

An apparent serious illness will prevent the promoter of the failed Stevie Wonder concert from testifying at Tuesday's State Senate hearing investigating the affair.

Bob Peyton's medical doctor said he's been confined to Castle Medical Center since Aug. 17 for multiple medical problems requiring extensive surgery and amputation of his leg.

Peyton's lawyer, Ken Kuniyuki, provided Hawaii News Now with a letter from his doctor written on Castle Medical Center stationery.

Peyton also suffers from severe kidney disease requiring dialysis, said Dr. Mario Voulgaridis.

"Please respect the privacy of the patient given his frail condition. Please try to schedule the appointment at the hospital when he is able to see you," Voulgaridis wrote.

"As of today, his discharge date is currently unknown," the doctor wrote in the letter, dated Sept. 25.

State Sen. Donna Kim (D-Moanalua, Aiea, Kalihi Valley), chair of the Senate Special Committee on Accountability, invited Peyton to testify at the second briefing on the University of Hawaii's bungled fundraising concert at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the State Capitol.

"Mr. Peyton seems to have a good reason why he's not going to come to the committee," Kim said Friday afternoon. "The committee can only invite and request and we don't have the power to compel anyone to appear."

Kim said her letter to Peyton told him he could submit testimony in writing.

Asked whether that was possible, Kuniyuki, his lawyer, said, "Bob is in no condition to do anything right now."

Others expected to testify at Tuesday's hearing are UH's point man with Peyton in the concert deal, Rich Sheriff, the arena manager at UH's Stan Sheriff Center; UH Chancellor Tom Apple; Regents Vice Chairs James Lee and Carl Carlson as well as Regent Coralie Matayoshi, head of the regents' personnel committee.

Peyton faced financial problems not long before planning for the concert began in March. His Kailua home was foreclosed upon in the fall of 2011 after he filed for Chapter 7 liquidation bankruptcy. Peyton claimed he lost $50,000 of his own money as part of the deposit for the concert that the UH canceled July 10, after the university said $200,000 in school funds were sent to an unauthorized "third party," and not Stevie Wonder's agent.



