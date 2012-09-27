Three UH regents, promoter invited to testify in State Senate Wonder blunder probe

A State Senate committee has added a promoter and three members of the UH Board of Regents to its list of people asked to testify at the second hearing next week looking into the Stevie Wonder blunder and its aftermath.

The Senate Special Committee on Accountability has already planned to have UH Manoa Chancellor Tom Apple testify at its briefing Tuesday afternoon at the State Capitol.

Stan Sheriff Center arena manager Rich Sheriff is also scheduled to answer questions from senators. Sheriff was the UH's point man with Bob Peyton, the promoter for the failed Stevie Wonder concert.

Peyton has also been invited to testify, but his appearance has not been confirmed. Reached by phone for comment late Thursday afternoon, Peyton said, "Sorry, I can't talk to you."

Senators have also called three key leaders on the all-volunteer UH Board of Regents that oversees the ten-campus UH system.

Carl A. Carlson Jr. is one of two vice chairs of the regents. He is among the top three regents who meet with UH President MRC Greenwood once a week to discuss UH affairs and help decide what is placed on the regents' agendas, sources said.

A resident of the Big Island, Carlson is founder of Huehue Ventures, a real estate consulting and agriculture property management services firm. He was general manager of Huehue Ranch for 20 years and has served as a trustee to the Parker Ranch Foundation for ten years.

Also called to testify in the senate investigation is the regents' other vice chair, James H. Q. Lee. An attorney, Lee served as managing director of Let's Eat Hawaii, owner and operator of Sam Choy's restaurants in Hawaii, Japan and Guam. He also is managing director of K.B. Lee Corp., a real estate development company that owns and operates Hee Hing Restaurant.

The third regent set to testify is Coralie Matayoshi, who heads the regents' personnel committee. An attorney, she has served as CEO of the Hawaii chapter of the American Red Cross since 2003. She previously was the executive director of the Hawaii State Bar Association, the state's professional organization of attorneys.

"Some of the decisions that were made fall under these regents' committees," said State Sen. Donna Mercado Kim (D-Moanalua, Aiea, Kalihi Valley), explaining why she asked them to testify.

"I would like them to share some light as to how they are developing board policies, how they are following board policies, and whether or not the board has been responsive to people who have asked them to review their policies," Kim said. "These are policies regarding tenure, professional leave, PR and legal and how do they justify the budget and how do they justify the cost."

The briefing will be held at 1 p.m. Monday. It will be web streamed live on the web site HawaiiNewsNow.com and shown live on Olelo Channel 52.

The committee is only accepting written testimony that can be emailed to SCATestimony@capitol.hawaii.gov.

A six-hour hearing held Monday, Sept. 24 featured testimony from UH President M.R.C. Greenwood, former UH Athletics Director Jim Donovan and UH Regents Chair Eric Martinson, as well as attorneys hired by UH.

The senate is investigating management and financial decisions at UH in the aftermath of the canceled athletics fundraising concert in which UH has been unable to locate a $200,000 deposit, a case the school turned over to the FBI.

