Others involved in failed UH concert, investigation and response

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) – These people's names may come up during briefings before a special State Senate committee investigating the botched UH Stevie Wonder concert as well as other UH management and spending issues. They either worked on the concert or were involved in the dissemination of information to the public in the aftermath of the event's cancellation.

Associate UH General Counsel Ryan Akamine was the UH lawyer who worked on the contract for the failed concert and repeatedly raised questions and concerns about the deal, according to a UH fact finders' report.

On June 29, "Akamine said he had already advised athletics not to sign the Engagement Memorandum. Akamine added that insurance would protect the university, that he had requested the insurance policy and that he was told ‘they are working on it,''' according to the UH investigative report. Akamine is paid $116,568 a year.

UH Manoa Chancellor Tom Apple began his post overseeing UH's flagship Manoa campus with its 20,000 students and 5,000 faculty and staff in late June 2012. He was previously provost at the University of Delaware, which is roughly the same size as UH Manoa.

Only a few days after Apple started his new job, the Stevie Wonder concert unraveled, forcing Apple into crisis mode before he had fully settled in to the new position at Hawaii Hall. "I really want to apologize to the public for my poor communication," Apple told Hawaii News Now, saying his outreach to the media had not been good in the aftermath of the concert fiasco.

Reacting to state senators' informational briefings on the failed concert, he said, "I hope their intentions are good and that they'll feel more confident about the administration and the university when they're done."

Apple is paid $439,000 a year, roughly $100,000 more than his predecessor, Virginia Hinshaw.

UH Associate Athletic Director for Administrative Services Carl Clapp has held that post since 2006. He reviewed the agreement for the concert and signed it at the direction of then-Athletics Director Jim Donovan. Clapp was one of four finalists for the AD job at University of Montana in the fall of 2012, but was not chosen for the job. Clapp's annual salary is $137,760.

UH Acting Athletics Director Rockne Freitas also serves as UH vice president for student affairs. He is paid $213,768 a year. He was named to the acting AD position on July 11, one day after the UH canceled the Stevie Wonder concert. He said his priorities included "cleaning up the policies and procedures in the department" and "looking for any smoking guns."

A majority of UH coaches signed a letter to UH Manoa Chancellor Tom Apple calling on him to immediately appoint Freitas as the permanent AD in August. Instead, the UH convened a search advisory panel and began what Apple called "a national search."

As university general counsel and vice president for legal affairs, Darolyn Lendio serves as chief legal advisor to the UH Board of Regents and administration. She joined the university system in September 2006, bringing a background in civil and commercial litigation, insurance and contract issues and government, municipal and land use law. She oversees eight attorneys as head of what amounts to the university's in-house law firm. Two of those eight lawyer positions are currently vacant, UH officials said. Lendio earns $223,488 a year.

A founding partner and 15-year member of Honolulu law firm McCorriston Miller Mukai MacKinnon, Lendio also spent two years as corporation counsel to the City and County of Honolulu during the administration of former Mayor Jeremy Harris.

Promoter Bob Peyton presented the idea of a Stevie Wonder concert to UH Arena Manager Rich Sheriff, according to an investigative report by the UH. Peyton was the main contact with UH on the concert.

Peyton has faced recent financial problems, including foreclosure on his Kailua home in the fall of 2011 after he had filed for Chapter 7 liquidation bankruptcy. A promoter with a 40-year history of producing concerts and other performances in Hawaii, he had not mounted a major event in several years. One of Peyton's most recent events, a Beauty and the Beast on Ice performance at the Blaisdell Center, resulted in the stagehands' union filing a claim against him for more than $20,000.

UH Chief Financial Officer Howard Todo joined the UH System in October 2005 and provides oversight for system wide budgeting and management of accounting, asset management, bond system operations, disbursing, procurement and real property. Todo is paid $265,824 annually.

On June 26, his office wired $200,000 to an escrow account in Florida as a deposit for the failed Stevie Wonder concert. A few days later, Todo expressed his concerns about the concert engagement memorandum, because, among other things, an insurance policy was not in place even though UH officials said they were "working on it."

"Todo responded that the answer was insufficient and the insurance policy needed to be in place before the pre-sale of tickets," which had already begun, the UH fact-finding report said.

UH Associate Vice President for External Affairs and University Relations Lynne Waters joined the UH System in 2011 after a brief stint as spokesperson for Honolulu City Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro. She is responsible for strategic communications planning, community relations, creative services and marketing and brand management for the university, according to her bio on the UH web site.

Waters' salary is $142,512. She is a former television news anchor and reporter at KITV and covered the legislature and hosted the public affairs program Dialog at PBS Hawaii, Honolulu's public television station.

