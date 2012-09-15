Bank of Hawaii problems affect nearly 8K customers

© SFCU HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -
A technical problem affected
thousands of Bank of Hawaii VISA debit card customers for two weeks, causing
about 7,800 card holders to experience incorrect overdrafts, the bank said
Friday.
A glitch temporarily delayed the posting of VISA debit card
transactions for some customers, said Stafford Kiguchi, a spokesman for Bank of
Hawaii. As a result, while those account holders were able to use their cards
without difficulty, some transaction amounts were not deducted from some customers'
accounts in a timely manner, he said.
In situations where the bank charged overdraft fees because of
the delayed posting of transactions, the bank will reverse those charges.
"The problem has been resolved; however, we recognize this was
certainly an unwanted inconvenience for customers and we sincerely apologize
for that inconvenience," Kiguchi said.
"We also apologize for the time that it took to fully resolve
the problem," he said, noting that the difficulties began at the beginning of
September.
"We were working with VISA as quickly as possible to remedy the
problem and appreciate our customers' understanding and patience," Kiguchi
added.
If customers have questions about their account they can call:
888-643-3888.
Kiguchi said checks written by customers could still be working
their way through the system and if those checks impact customers' accounts
because of the glitches, Kiguchi said the bank will work with account holders
to correct any lingering problems.
Copyright 2012 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.