Bank of Hawaii problems affect nearly 8K customers

A technical problem affected thousands of Bank of Hawaii VISA debit card customers for two weeks, causing about 7,800 card holders to experience incorrect overdrafts, the bank said Friday.

A glitch temporarily delayed the posting of VISA debit card transactions for some customers, said Stafford Kiguchi, a spokesman for Bank of Hawaii. As a result, while those account holders were able to use their cards without difficulty, some transaction amounts were not deducted from some customers' accounts in a timely manner, he said.

In situations where the bank charged overdraft fees because of the delayed posting of transactions, the bank will reverse those charges.

"The problem has been resolved; however, we recognize this was certainly an unwanted inconvenience for customers and we sincerely apologize for that inconvenience," Kiguchi said.

"We also apologize for the time that it took to fully resolve the problem," he said, noting that the difficulties began at the beginning of September.

"We were working with VISA as quickly as possible to remedy the problem and appreciate our customers' understanding and patience," Kiguchi added.

If customers have questions about their account they can call: 888-643-3888.

Kiguchi said checks written by customers could still be working their way through the system and if those checks impact customers' accounts because of the glitches, Kiguchi said the bank will work with account holders to correct any lingering problems.

