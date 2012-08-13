Cayetano won 33 of 35 districts in mayor's race, even some near rail line

Honolulu (HawaiiNewsNow) – Honolulu mayoral candidate Ben Cayetano won 33 of 35 districts on Oahu, boosted by winning several districts along the $5 billion rail line that he wants to eliminate, according to a Hawaii News Now analysis of precinct reports from Saturday's primary election.

The city's planned rail system will run through Waipahu and Ewa, so it might be surprising that Cayetano, who wants to kill rail, won the two Waipahu districts and two Ewa districts by anywhere from seven to 26 points in the mayor's race.

Cayetano's strong support from Filipino voters who live in Waipahu and Ewa helped Cayetano surge ahead in those areas in spite of his anti-rail stance.

Cayetano, who served as Hawaii's governor from 1995 to 2002, won 33 of 35 districts on Oahu. Former Acting Mayor Kirk Caldwell, who came in second in the primary, won the other two districts, Halawa-Aiea as well as Mililani and Mililani Mauka, areas that would benefit from a rail line.

Incumbent Mayor Peter Carlisle did not win a single district, but did his best in the Kapolei-Makakilo area, where construction on rail is already underway. Carlisle got 33 percent of the vote there. But Carlisle was still beaten in that district by Cayetano, who garnered 35 percent.

Cayetano's did best in the Kalihi, Sand Island, Airport area, where he won 62 percent of the vote.

A life-long Democrat, Cayetano also did well in traditionally Republican areas that will not be directly served by rail. In Aina Haina and Niu Valley, Cayetano got 52 percent of the vote, while he won 54 percent of the votes in the Kailua-Mokapu district and 49 percent of votes cast in the Kailua-Waimanalo-Lanikai area.

Since Cayetano and Caldwell were the first two finishers in the non-partisan mayor's race and no candidate won a majority, they will face off in the general election on Nov. 6.

