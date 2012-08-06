City road division employees under probe in bizarre incident involving a dead pig

HALAWA (HawaiiNewsNow) – Honolulu police were called to the city's Halawa corporation yard last week in a bizarre incident involving a dead pig and two workers from the city roads division. That's the same division that has several supervisors already under investigation in separate, unrelated cases.

The corporation yard, which houses a number of city divisions along Iwaena Street, is located on the Ewa side of the H-3 freeway.

Last Tuesday evening after work, sources said, two road division employees, a storm drain cleaning crew leader and a heavy truck driver, went pig hunting in the mountains near their Halawa workplace.

They returned to the corporation yard where they drank alcoholic beverages and around 8:30 p.m. decided they needed to bury a pig they had killed because it had spoiled, sources said.

One of the workers climbed aboard a piece of city heavy machinery which he used to bury the pig carcass in the yard where gravel and rock are stored at the city yard, a source said.

At that point, sources said, a private security guard on patrol confronted the city workers.

The guard later called police to the scene about 11 p.m.

The guard told responding police officers that he asked the employees to leave the facilities, but they said they had permission to be there, according to an HPD spokeswoman, even though it was the middle of the night and the city facilities were all closed.

Sources said the men threatened the security guard, but the guard did not report the threat to HPD, so no criminal threatening case was made. The men were not arrested, a city spokeswoman said.

"We cannot comment further at this time because this is a personnel matter under investigation," said Louise Kim McCoy, press secretary for Honolulu Mayor Peter Carlisle. "It is premature to say whether reports are completely accurate or whether they represent a pattern. The vast majority of city employees serve with integrity, and the city takes accusations of employee misconduct seriously."

This is the same division where Patrick Costa, the city's road signs supervisor, is on leave and under investigation for spending large periods of time at his home along Keolu Drive across the island from Halawa where he works.

On Friday, Hawaii News Now reported another road division supervisor, Sam Kalahiki, is on unpaid leave while he's being investigated after reports he allowed a private company to dump several loads of construction waste at the city's Sand Island stockyard.

Employees said there's a "Wild, Wild West" atmosphere at the city's division of road maintenance, where some employees and supervisors are allowed to routinely misbehave without consequences.

