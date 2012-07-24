Local promoter of UH Stevie Wonder concert bankrupt, in foreclosure

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) – The local promoter at the center of the failed UH Stevie Wonder concert -- canceled two weeks ago -- has encountered serious financial problems in recent years.

Bob Peyton filed for bankruptcy three years ago and his Windward Oahu house is facing foreclosure.

In July 2009, Peyton was the promoter for Beauty and the Beast on Ice that featured Russian ice skaters at the Blaisdell arena.

Records show that the crew and stagehands for the show went to court, claiming Peyton owed them more than $20,000 in unpaid wages for running the show, as well as setting it up and breaking it down.

The show's crew members were never paid, because just two months later, in Sept. 2009, Peyton filed for Chapter 7 liquidation bankruptcy.

He told federal bankruptcy court he was belly up. In January 2010, his bankruptcy trustee reported Peyton was allowed to have $941,456 in debt forgiven.

Records also show Peyton abandoned assets worth $612,602 and had $195,404 in assets protected from creditors, as part of his bankruptcy case that closed Jan. 7, 2010.

Peyton also may lose his home at 1214 Mokapu Boulevard in Kailua.

That's because in November 2011, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company filed a foreclosure lawsuit against Peyton and his wife Marie, claiming they defaulted on their mortgage and owed $747,109 in principal, interest and late charges.

Since Peyton's debt had already been forgiven in his bankruptcy, the lender is going after his one major asset, the Kailua property and is not going after him for the cash owed on the house.

Peyton declined comment Tuesday, on the advice of his personal attorney, Ken Kuniyuki.

Hawaii News Now reached Kuniyuki by phone, who said his client is "cooperating with everybody involved" in the UH Stevie Wonder concert investigation.

But Kuniyuki declined to go into further detail.

