University of Hawaii misses out on concert insurance

The University of Hawaii turned down a "cancellation and non-appearance" insurance policy for its scheduled Stevie Wonder concert, according to a proposed coverage document obtained by Hawaii News Now.

The insurance coverage was proposed by Doodson Insurance Brokerage of Dallas, Texas and would have provided up to $1 million dollars of coverage for losses that could have included the concert's projected profit. Local promoter Bob Peyton says he arranged for the insurance but UH never paid the $17,000 premium, so the insurance did not take effect.

Even if the University had followed through on the proposed insurance policy, there is no guarantee that a potential claim would have been valid. The document says that UH would have had to provide Stevie Wonder's travel itinerary before the company would insure the event, and since the performer's agent says Wonder never agreed to come, a travel itinerary would have been difficult to provide.

When asked for a response to this story, UH Chancellor Tom Apple released a statement saying "the issues you raise are the types which we want answers from in our investigation."

