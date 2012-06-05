UH chancellor's perks: car and moving allowances plus tenured faculty job

Incoming University of Hawaii Manoa Chancellor Tom Apple, who's already being paid more than the UH president, will also receive car and relocation allowances, according to Apple's employment agreement.

Apple's agreement also shows he'll be granted tenure as a UH professor, allowing him to remain at the university as a high-paid professor once he leaves the chancellor's job, something the head of the UH faculty union opposes.

When Apple begins his job later this month as chancellor of UH's flagship campus, he'll be paid $439,008 a year. That's more than UH President M.R.C. Greenwood, whose current annual salary is $427,512, because of a voluntary ten-percent reduction she has taken, while other UH administrators have taken five-percent cuts because of budget cuts.

Greenwood said Apple's current pay as University of Delaware provost was already in the mid $400,000s and if stayed in his current position in Delaware, he would have been paid more than his UH Manoa salary.

"So when we made an effort to attract him here, frankly, he's making what amounts to a lateral move. So the salary issues were not the major concern in the conversations and I do think he's worth every penny we're paying him," Greenwood told reporters when the UH Regents approved Apple's hiring on May 17.

Apple's employment agreement allows him to use a state-owned vehicle or drive his own car and be paid an auto allowance of $276 a month, or $3,312 a year.

Apple can also use a relocation allowance of up to $30,000 for moving or replacement expenses.

Just like his predecessor, Virginia Hinshaw, Apple will be guaranteed a high-paying tenured faculty position at UH when he leaves the chancellor's post.

Apple, who was a chemistry professor before going into administration, "shall receive tenure upon initial appointment as a full professor in an appropriate department with an eleven month faculty fallback salary not less than other senior college or school faculty," according to his appointment agreement approved by the UH Regents last month.

JN Musto, head of the 3,600-member faculty union, disagrees with that part of the agreement.

"I do not believe, whether or not appears to be the -- quote -- industry practice, that administrators should automatically have a right back into the faculty bargaining unit," said Musto, who is executive director of the University of Hawaii Professional Assembly.

Musto said high-paid UH administrators should not be guaranteed a professor's job once they step down.

For example, Hinshaw will be paid $287,400 for a 10-month sabbatical once she leaves the UH chancellor's post at the end of this month. She will then become a professor at the UH medical school, earning $292,188 a year, under a deal approved by the UH Regents in January.

"It undermines the process of selection of faculty on the basis of their work, which is fundamentally different from administrative work," Musto said.

Musto said such a high-paid professor salary would amount to at least $125,000 a year, but could be tens of thousands of dollars higher, as Hinshaw is receiving.

In response to Musto's criticisms, a UH spokeswoman released a written statement that said, "This issue has been raised repeatedly before former Boards of Regents at almost every executive appointment over the past decade and it is an opinion that we do not share, nor is it widely held in universities nationwide."

"Most academic administrators, particularly those at research universities, are highly qualified faculty with tenure in their respective disciplines at their institutions and having existing tenure is often a requirement for the position," said Greenwood in a written statement Tuesday.

"We would not want to hire an academic leader to administer our flagship campus who would not be eligible for tenure in his or her field. UH Manoa deserves the most highly talented and qualified leadership possible and we feel we've provided it in incoming Chancellor Apple," Greenwood said.

Apple, who is making about $100,000 more than Hinshaw for the chancellor's job, will not be paid a housing allowance. Hinshaw received a $24,000 a year housing allowance, in addition to her $344,880-a-year salary.

Apple's salary will not be subject to the five percent cut that other UH administrators have voluntarily endured over the last several years.

"UH expects to work very hard over the next two years to restore all employees' salaries back to the 2009 levels prior to mandatory state spending restrictions. Given that prospect, we did not want an incoming executive to be put in the position of receiving a salary 'increase' that was not earned, so the decision was made to offer the current salary with no reduction attached," a UH spokeswoman said in a statement.

