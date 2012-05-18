Regents approve new UH chancellor with $100K pay raise

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) – Over the objections of the faculty union, the University of Hawaii Board of Regents Thursday unanimously approved hiring Tom Apple as the UH Manoa's next UH chancellor.

Apple's salary will be about $100,000 higher than his predecessor, something that nearly caused two Regents to vote against the appointment.

As Hawaii News Now first reported Friday, Apple was the top choice out of four finalists for the job overseeing UH's flagship Manoa campus.

Apple is the provost of the University of Delaware, which has about 20,000 students, roughly the same size as UH Manoa.

Under the agreement approved by the Regents during their meeting at the University of Hawaii's John A. Burns School of Medicine, Apple will be paid $439,000 a year, roughly a $100,000 increase from the salary of outgoing UH Manoa Chancellor Virginia Hinshaw.

"He is currently making substantially more than Chancellor Hinshaw. So when we made an effort to attract him here, frankly, he's making what amounts to a lateral move. So the salary issues were not the major concern in the conversations and I do think he's worth every penny we're paying him," said UH President M.R.C. Greenwood.

Greenwood said Apple is already paid in the mid-400,000 range and will be paid less by UH than he would have been paid if he stayed in his current job in Delaware.

UH Regents Dennis Hirota and Chuck Gee said they were prepared to vote against the appointment because Apple's salary is so much higher than Hinshaw's pay.

But Hirota and Gee said they were convinced behind closed doors -- while the Regents met in executive session -- to vote for Apple's appointment.

"In the end, the price tag does not matter if he is able to deliver what we envision for our university," Gee said.

Apple doubled the amount of the University of Delaware's endowment in four years, Gee said.

"I think he will do a lot of wonderful things and in four to five years, we will see how extremely well spent both a lot of this effort is, and also the resources," said Greenwood.

"To not give the best quality opportunity for higher ed would be derelict on our part. So we look forward to Dr. Apple's coming on board and building our institution to greatness," said Eric Martinson, UH Board of Regents chair.

James Kardash, the associate executive director of the University of Hawaii Professional Assembly, the faculty union, asked the Regents to reconsider their decision to hire a new chancellor at UH Manoa, because the union feels the chancellor's office is an unnecessary level of bureaucracy.

"The problem of duplication of services and positions without showing noticeable gain to the Manoa campus is a real concern," Kardash said.

"The lack of consistency in administrative actions has resulted in increased costs and time involved related to faculty personnel issues."

JN Musto, UHPA's executive director, submitted written testimony opposing the move.

"What has emerged is a new level of competition between the system administration (referring to Greenwood and her leadership of all UH campuses) and that of the Chancellor's office (which oversees UH Manoa)," wrote Musto, who heads the 3,600-hundred member faculty union.

"The research component of the Manoa campus has continued to thrive through the extraordinary accomplishments of the faculty, despite the overlapping administrative authorities," Musto said.

"The lack of consistency in administrative actions has increased the costs and time involved in faculty personnel issues. What had one been efficient administrative structures have been replaced with less effective duplication that lacks clean lines of authority," Musto said.

Greenwood has said there is plenty for a UH Manoa chancellor to do, overseeing a billion-dollar operation with more than 5,000 staff on the UH system's main campus.

As outgoing UH Manoa Chancellor Virginia Hinshaw sat in the front row, she listened to the head of one student group complain about the large salary she will receive when her sabbatical begins this summer, a development Hawaii News Now first reported Monday.

Once she steps down from her position on June 30, Hinshaw will be paid $28,740 a month for ten months during what the UH calls professional improvement leave. That comes out to a sabbatical paying her $287,400, after which she will take a tenured professor post at the John A. Burns School of Medicine paying her $292,188 a year.

"The amount (of the sabbatical) was very large. Especially at a time when our tuition was just increased and the university is claiming poverty," said Tom Robinson, who is president of UH's Graduate Students' Organization.

Robinson asked the Regents to work to make sure the Hinshaw sabbatical situation doesn't happen again once Apple's time as UH Manoa chancellor comes to an end.

"To pay someone who's leaving such a large amount of money, more than one graduate student makes in an entire year, just in one month, it seems a little irresponsible," said Robinson, a PhD student in meteorology.

