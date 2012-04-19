Federal correctional officer charged with sexual abuse of detainee

Police officers did not stop the news personnel because they were on public property.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) – A federal correctional officer pleaded not guilty Thursday to five counts of sexual abuse of a female detainee at a Honolulu federal detention facility.

A federal grand jury indicted Richard Seaman, 46, Wednesday and federal agents arrested him at the Federal Detention Center near the airport when he reported for work at 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

Wearing handcuffs and leg shackles, Seaman appeared before Federal Magistrate Judge Kevin Chang still wearing part of his blue prison guard uniform.

Seaman was released after posting an unsecured bond of $50,000, co-signed by his wife, who appeared in court with him. Seaman also must not leave Oahu until his trial date of June 19.

The indictment charged seaman engaged in illegal sexual acts with a woman prisoner at the federal detention center five times between September 23, 2011 and December 8, 2011.

The indictment said the woman engaged in oral sex with him and he used his finger to sexually penetrate her.

"In these cases, the question of consent always comes up and it's important to know that by law, a prisoner cannot consent to have sexual relations with a prison guard," said FBI agent Tom Simon, who was one of the federal agents who arrested Seaman Thursday morning. "The power dynamic between the two of them is just too vast."

"When complaints like this are brought to the FBI or the department of justice, we don't just take the prisoner's word for it, we do actually an investigation which is what we get paid to do," Simon said.

Outside court, Seaman tried to evade a news camera by walking quickly away and even running for a brief while with a t-shirt over his head.

Accompanied by his wife and two other women, they crossed Punchbowl Street and headed toward Restaurant Row with the news camera following.

Seaman's wife and two other women tried to cover a video cameraman's lens and stop him from shooting them on the public sidewalk.

"Have some common decency. Stop! Stop! All we want is some privacy," shouted one of the women.

One of the women called the police on the news crew, as Seaman hid inside the Restaurant Row complex.

Police officers arrived a few minutes later did not stop the news personnel from doing their jobs because they were on public property.

Seaman faces a maximum 75 years in prison if he's convicted and he could be fined up to $1.25 million.

