UPDATE: Police detain male suspect in UH Manoa weapon scare

NIshiki inside police vehicle at the Old Cannon Club site on slopes of Diamond Head Road.

MANOA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have detained a male suspect who may have been armed with a gun on the University of Hawaii Manoa campus, prompting a security alert just one day before the Dalai Lama will speak to thousands of students there.

Police detained 20-year-old Jason Nishiki just after 2:30 p.m. at the Old Cannon Club off Diamond Head Road on the slopes of Diamond Head. Police said Nishiki was safe and unharmed. Patrol officers as well as personnel from HPD crime reduction units located him using signals from his cell phone, a source said.

When police apprehended Nishiki, no weapon was recovered, a source said. Police were looking for a possible dumped weapon late Friday afternoon at Diamond Head and elsewhere.

Sources told Hawaii News Now Nishiki's girlfriend tried to break up with him Friday, causing him to be distraught and possibly suicidal. Someone reported seeing a gun in Nishiki's backpack, sparking a security alert on the UH Manoa campus at mid morning, sources said.

"They were more concerned he was a threat to himself, not to others," said a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation.

Nishiki was taken to Queens Medical Center for a psychiatric evaluation.

According to a UH source, the Kamakakuokalani Center for Hawaiian Studies and William S. Richardson School of Law were put on lock down as police conducted their search. Some classes were canceled because of the security alert.

According to a Department of Education spokesperson, Hokulani Elementary School, located near the UH Manoa apartments and Kanewai Stream, was also on lock down for a portion of the afternoon.

Police said the incident had nothing to do with the Dalai Lama's two scheduled speaking engagements at UH Manoa over the weekend.



