State sheriff's deputy indicted on sexual assault charges

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewNow) - A state sheriffs deputy stationed at the District Court cellblock was indicted Thursday on sexual assault charges.



Benjamin U. Fonoti, 30, has been a sheriff's deputy for three years, according a spokeswoman for the state Department of Public Safety.



The indictment brought by the Attorney General's office charged that the incident happened October 10, 2011 when Fonoti had a woman detainee perform oral sex on him and placed her hand on his penis.

Investigators have DNA that will help prove their case, a source said.

The incident happened at the District Court cellblock, which has video surveillance cameras, a source said. But it is unclear if the incident was caught on video, a source said.

Fonoti was indicted for second- and third-degree sexual assault.



Sources said Fonoti is a mixed martial arts fighter whose father is a prison guard at Oahu Community Correctional Center.



Fonoti was released on $11,000 bail.



His arraignment is scheduled for Thursday, April 19 at 8:30 a.m.



