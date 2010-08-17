Maui Stay-cation Contest Official Rules



OFFICIAL PROMOTION RULES: Starwood Resorts Hawaii Staycation





1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by KGMB/KHNL Hawaii Now:420 Waikamilo Road Suite 205, Honolulu, Hawaii 96817, Starwood Resorts Hawaii. ("Sponsor(s)"). The promotion begins at 5am on 8/9/10 and ends at 8/26/10 5pm. Entries must be received by 8/26/10 by 5pm. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.



2. Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter or win. This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of the following counties in the station's viewing area: State of Hawaii, who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees and immediate family members of employees of Raycom Media, Inc., KGMB/KHNL TV, Starwood Resorts Hawaii and Milici Valenti Ng Pack and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion. Only one entry per individual per week will be accepted, and multiple entries will be disqualified.



3. How to Enter. There are two ways to enter this promotion. Beginning at 5am on August 9, 2010 individuals can log on to www.hawaiinewsnow.com and complete the online entry form. Individuals can also enter by completing and mailing KGMB Starwood Staycation 420 Waiakamilo Rd. Suite 205, Honolulu, Hawaii 96817 with your name and address. Entries must be received by 5pm on August 27, 2010 in order to qualify. All entries become the property of Sponsor(s), and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to use any information submitted by entrants.



Entries must be filled out completely and legibly in order to qualify, and will be void if they are, in whole or in part, incomplete, illegible, damaged, irregular, counterfeit, altered, or obtained through theft or fraud. No mechanically reproduced, software-generated or other automated multiple entries are permitted. Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsor(s)), telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction. For online entries, the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An "authorized account holder" shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with a winning entry.



Entrants agree not to upload, post or transmit any materials which contain any computer viruses, Easter eggs, worms, Trojan Horses or other harmful component or programming routines that are intended to damage, detrimentally interfere with, surreptitiously intercept or expropriate any system, data or personal information. Any attempt to deliberately damage any web site or undermine the operation of the promotion is a violation of criminal and civil laws, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to seek damages from any person who makes such attempt(s).



Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted by an individual or the authorized account holder of an e-mail address shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the promotion.



4. Prize(s). There will be a total of three (3) grand prize winners. The retail value of each prize is $1,100.00. NO CASH VALUE. Subject to availability. Winner must make the necessary reservations with the airlines and hotel to claim prizes.

5. Grand prize: Starwood Staycation Package includes; round trip airfare from Honolulu, Hawaii to Kahalui Maui, Hawaii. Two night accommodations at the Sheraton Maui, Westin Maui or Westin Kaanapali Villas. Winner cannot choose a property. Hotel accommodation will be selected randomly. $100 resort credit per package. Prizes will expire on August 15, 2011.

No prize may be exchanged for cash, transferred, or assigned. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded.



6. How the Prizes are Awarded. Winners will be selected weekly based on the number of entrants by Thursday at 5pm for the weeks of August 9, 16 and 23. Winners will be notified by phone on Thursday evening the weeks of August 9, 16 and 23, 2010. Winners will be announced live on Sunrise on August 16, 23 and 2010. (Friday between 5-9am)