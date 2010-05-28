You found Elmo!

Please fill out the fields below for your chance to win a family dinner for 4 at Big City Diner, 4 VIP tickets to the Sesame Street Live Show, and a meet and greet with the cast characters. Contest ends 11:59pm on June 14, 2010. Winners will be contacted by Hawaii News Now and then announced on our web site. For details and contest rules, please see below.
For more information about the show visit: www.sesamestreetlive.com
To purchase tickets click here
Special Thanks to our Sponsors Sesame Street Live Big City Diner