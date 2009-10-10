Jay Leno Show Flyaway Official Rules

THE JAY LENO SHOW FLYAWAY 2009 OFFICIAL PROMOTION RULES
- 1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by KHNL-TV, KFVE-TV, Bank of Hawaii and Hawaiian Airlines. The promotion begins at 12:01am on October 9, 2009 and ends at 11:59pm on October 22, 2009. Entries must be received by 11:59pm on October 22, 2009. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
- 2. Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter or win. This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of Hawaii, who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees and immediate family members of employees of Raycom Media, Inc., KHNL-TV, KFVE-TV, Bank of Hawaii, Hawaiian Airlines and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion. Only one entry per person will be accepted, and multiple entries will be disqualified.
- 3. How to Enter. Beginning at 12:01am on October 9, 2009 through October 22, 2009 at 11:59pm, individuals can log on to www.khnl.com and complete the online entry form. Entries must be received by October 22, 2009 at 11:59pm in order to qualify. All entries become the property of Sponsors, and Sponsors reserve the right to use any information submitted by entrants.
Entries must be filled out completely and legibly in order to qualify, and will be void if they are, in whole or in part, incomplete, illegible, damaged, irregular, counterfeit, altered, or obtained through theft or fraud. No mechanically reproduced, software-generated or other automated multiple entries are permitted. Sponsors is/are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsors, telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction. For online entries, the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An "authorized account holder" shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with a winning entry.
Entrants agree not to upload, post or transmit any materials which contain any computer viruses, Easter eggs, worms, Trojan Horses or other harmful component or programming routines that are intended to damage, detrimentally interfere with, surreptitiously intercept or expropriate any system, data or personal information. Any attempt to deliberately damage any web site or undermine the operation of the promotion is a violation of criminal and civil laws, and Sponsors reserve the right to seek damages from any person who makes such attempt(s).
Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted by an individual or the authorized account holder of an e-mail address shall be determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion, and Sponsors reserve the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the promotion. By entering this promotion, entrant agrees that KHNL-TV and the other Sponsors of this promotion may provide entrant with promotional materials and that KHNL-TV may release entrant's personally identifiable registration information to the other Sponsors for that purpose. KHNL-TV is not responsible for the use of entrant's personally identifiable information by the other Sponsors."
- 4. Prize. 1 winner will receive 80,000 HawaiianMiles (retail value: $499) and two VIP passes to The Jay Leno Show. Award redemptions are based on availability with coach roundtrips awards on Hawaiian Airlines scheduled non-stop flights for two between Mainland U.S. and Hawaii starting at 80,000 HawaiianMiles. Additional miles may be required. Winner may either purchase additional HawaiianMiles or use existing miles from their HawaiianMiles account. Award miles are in accordance with all standard HawaiianMiles Program Terms and Conditions. Restrictions and blackouts may apply. Transportation, meals and other expenses are not included. No prize may be exchanged for cash, transferred, or assigned. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a prize, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded.
- 5. How the Prize is Awarded. 1 winner will be selected in a random drawing of all eligible entries received during the promotion. Winner will be notified via phone or email.
- 6. Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.
- 7. Conditions of Acceptance of Prize. Driver's license or other appropriate picture identification is required to claim a prize. The winner and his/her travel companion will be required to execute and return a release and affidavit of eligibility within 15 days of prize notification, or the prize will be forfeited. The winner must take possession of his or her prize by November 6, 2009 or the prize will be forfeited.
- 8. Winner will be solely responsible for any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees incurred by participating in the promotion, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. KHNL-TV will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner will receive a Form 1099 from Bank of Hawaii if Bank of Hawaii reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service. Prize may not be exchanged for cash or any other consideration.
Winner agrees to the use of his or her name and likeness in publicity without any additional compensation, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, winner acknowledges that KHNL-TV, and all other sponsors and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast each winner's name, voice, and likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto.
- 9. Limitation on Liability. By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsor(s), its/their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize, however caused.
- 10. Sponsor's Reservation of Rights. These official rules are subject to modification by KHNL-TV. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by KHNL-TV are final and binding. Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsor's web site, or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsors further reserve the right, in its/their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned (including, but not limited to, for the following reasons: infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion).
- 11. Name of Winner. For the name of the winner, visit www.khnl.com after October 30, 2009.