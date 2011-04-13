Zippy’s To Las Vegas Giveaway: Contest Rules

"ZIPPY'S TO LAS VEGAS" OFFICIAL PROMOTION RULES
- 1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by KHNL-TV AND KFVE-TV, Zippy's Restaurants and Vacations Hawaii ("Sponsor(s)"). The promotion begins August 10, 2009 and ends at 9 p.m. on September 2, 2009. Entries must be received by 9 p.m. on September 2, 2009. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
- 2. Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter or win. This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of Hawaii, who are 21 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees and immediate family members of employees of Raycom Media, Inc., KHNL-TV, KFVE-TV, Zippy's Restaurants, Vacations Hawaii and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion.
- 3. How to Enter. Beginning on August 10, 2009 individuals can fill out an entry blank at participating Zippy's Restaurants in Hawaii. All entries become the property of Sponsors, and Sponsors reserve the right to use any information submitted by entrants.
Entries must be filled out completely and legibly in order to qualify, and will be void if they are, in whole or in part, incomplete, illegible, damaged, irregular, counterfeit, altered, or obtained through theft or fraud. No mechanically reproduced, software-generated or other automated multiple entries are permitted. Sponsors are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsors, telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction.
- 4. Prize(s). Eight winners will receive a trip for two to Las Vegas departing from Honolulu on Monday, September 21 and returning on Friday, September 25. The Vacations Hawaii package includes: round trip airfare on an Omni International charter flight between Honolulu & Vegas, four nights at the California Hotel, three meals daily with roundtrip Vegas airport transfers. Retail value is $1198 for two.
At least one guest must be a Hawaii resident or active military based in Hawaii. Guests must be 21 years or older to receive meal coupons.
Neighbor Island residents are responsible for their own transportation to Honolulu and back to their island.
- 5. How the Prizes are Awarded. Eight winners will be randomly selected from all entries. Winners will be notified by phone on September 8, 2009. Winners are responsible for picking up their prize confirmation at the KHNL/KFVE New Media Center, 420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite #205, Honolulu, HI 96817.
- 6. Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.
- 7. Conditions of Acceptance of Prize. Driver's license or other appropriate picture identification is required to claim a prize. A winner must take possession of his or her prize confirmation by 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2009 or the prize will be forfeited. Prize cannot be sold or transferred.
Winners will be solely responsible for any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees incurred by participating in the promotion, including, but not limited to, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. KHNL-TV will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winners will receive a Form 1099 from KHNL-TV if KHNL-TV reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service. Prize may not be exchanged for cash or any other consideration.
Each winner agrees to the use of his or her name and likeness in publicity without any additional compensation, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, each winner acknowledges that KHNL-TV, and all other sponsors and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast each winner's name, voice, and likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto.
- 8. Limitation on Liability. By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsors, their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize(s), however caused.
- 9. Sponsor's Reservation of Rights. These official rules are subject to modification by KHNL-TV. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by KHNL-TV are final and binding. Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsor's web site, or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsors further reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned, including due to infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion.
.
For the winners' names, log on to www.khnl.com after September 10, 2009.