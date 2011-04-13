Zippy’s To Las Vegas Giveaway: Contest Rules

Winners will be solely responsible for any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees incurred by participating in the promotion, including, but not limited to, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. KHNL-TV will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winners will receive a Form 1099 from KHNL-TV if KHNL-TV reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service. Prize may not be exchanged for cash or any other consideration.