Skip to content
HI NOW
Tributes
HNN808
Career Opportunities
Advertise With Us
News
LIVESTREAM
Weather
Sports
HI NOW
Sunrise
K5
TV Guide
Traffic
About Us
News
WATCH LIVE
The Case Against The Kealohas
The 2018-2019 Government Shutdown
Missile Alert Mistake
National News
Special Reports
Homeless In Hawaii
Priced Out Of Paradise
Kilauea Eruption Threat
The Reality Of Rail
HNN Investigates
Weather
Latest Weather Updates
HNN Hurricane Center
Surf Report
Tsunami Center
Vog Forecast
Sports
Warrior Nation
Polynesian Bowl 2019
High School Sports
Nick Rolovich Show
Hawaii Night Lights
ScoringLive
Sunrise
Ask The Mayor
Hawaiian Word Of The Day
Sunrise Open House
Sunrise Interviews
Sunrise On The Road
Healthier Hawaii
Howard's Business Report
Sunrise Musical Guests
K5
Cheap Eats
Pacific Pulse
K5 Mele
HI-Five Athlete of the Week
Traffic
Getting Out Of Gridlock
Road Work Alerts
Gas Price
TV Guide
TV Listings
KGMB This TV
KHNL Antenna TV
Howzit Howard
Terry's Take
About Us
Anchors & Reporters
News Department
Sales Department
Community
Jobs
EEO Public File Reports
K5
Cheap Eats
Pacific Pulse
K5 Mele
HI-Five Athlete of the Week
K5
Cheap Eats
Pacific Pulse
K5 Mele
HI-Five Athlete of the Week
Cheap Eats: Smokey's Pipe and Coffee
Cheap Eats: Burgers on Bishop
Pacific Pulse: Remembering Marcus Biju
Cheap Eats
Pacific Pulse
K5 Mele
HI-Five Athlete of the Week
CHEAP EATS
Cheap Eats: Smokey's Pipe and Coffee
Published February 4, 2019 at 1:25 PM
Cheap Eats: Burgers on Bishop
Published January 30, 2019 at 3:15 PM
Cheap Eats: Smokey's
Published January 30, 2019 at 2:06 PM
Cheap Eats: Queen's Hospital
Published January 30, 2019 at 2:02 PM
PACIFIC PULSE
Pacific Pulse: Remembering Marcus Biju
Published January 30, 2019 at 2:28 PM
Pacific Pulse: Joel Parkinson
Published January 30, 2019 at 2:19 PM
Pacific Pulse: Zeke Lau
Published January 30, 2019 at 2:19 PM
Pacific Pulse: Active Skin Repair
Published January 30, 2019 at 2:09 PM
LATEST NEWS
Photos on display reveal what life was like in a Japanese internment camp
The photos were taken at the Manzanar Internment Camp in California.
By
Dillon Ancheta
Published 13m at 10:52 AM
White House indicates Trump to veto disapproval of emergency declaration
By
By ZEKE MILLER, Associated Press
2h
2h
Transgender bathroom ban may end, but transcript irks teen
By
By BEN FINLEY, Associated Press
5h
5h
R.E.M. blasts Trump for retweeting video using song ‘Everybody Hurts’ to mock Democrats
3:25 AM
3:25 AM
Burglar arrested after mistaking police car for getaway Lyft
As officers responded, the suspect thought the Lyft he'd ordered to take him away from the scene had arrived and climbed into a police cruiser.
By
Kali O'Rourke
2:02 AM
2:02 AM