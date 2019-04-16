25 years after father’s ‘calculated execution,’ daughter renews plea for tips

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tuesday will mark 25 years since David Walden was shot to death in broad daylight at Pier 24 in Honolulu.
The unsolved murder on April 16, 1994 still haunts his daughter, who was 15 years old at the time of the killing.
“I remember that day vividly. When they told me, I screamed so loud and I just collapsed on the floor,” said Angela Whitworth.
Walden, 51, was a truck driver in the movie industry.
He was waiting for a shipment of equipment from Maui when he was gunned down.
“This was a calculated execution. This is a classic, old-school Hawaii organized crime case where David Walden was a target,” said FBI special agent Jason White.
Witnesses saw two people ride off on a motorcycle, but they wore helmets and long-sleeved clothing.
“We have a lot of pieces of the puzzle put together. We have a pretty good idea of what happened that morning of April 16, but there’s some pieces that are missing and we know there’s people out there in the community that have these answers,” said White.
Investigators hope that someone will finally have a change of heart and come forward with crucial information.
“Somebody out there, they have information, more than one person even maybe has firsthand information of who’s responsible, what happened, how it happened,” Whitworth said.
Whitworth flew to Hawaii from Missouri this month and spent part of her 40th birthday down at the docks. It was another bittersweet milestone, like her wedding and the births of her three daughters.
“It has been very hard growing up without him, having him by my side, cheering me on, walking me down the aisle,” said Whitworth. “There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t think about him.”
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the FBI at (808) 566-4300 or submit a tip here.
