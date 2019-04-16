The wrong Hawaiian flag is flying above the state Capitol

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The stripes on the Hawaiian flag that was flying above the Hawaii State Capitol on Monday are in the wrong order.
A pedestrian who noticed the error first alerted Hawaii News Now about the problem.
A subsequent check revealed that the stripes on the flag were clearly mixed up ― and it’s not the first time the mistake had happened at important landmarks across Oahu.
In early 2017, for example, a Hawaiian flag flying over the barracks on the grounds of Iolani Palace had a mistake: the sixth and seventh stripes on the flag were in the wrong order.
Hawaii’s Revised Statutes say starting from the top, the stripes should be white, red, blue, white, red, blue, white, red.
The flag that was flying over the Hawaii State Capitol on Monday has the blue and red stripes near the top in the wrong order ― white, blue, red, and white instead of white, red, blue, and then white.
