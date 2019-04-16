Trades slowing down today, set to pick up again Wednesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The high pressure fan northeast of the islands will move east-northeast in the next couple of days, with trade winds decreasing across the area. A new high will build northeast of the area during the second half of the week, with breezy trade winds returning. A trough aloft may move over the area Wednesday and Thursday, allowing the trade wind showers to be enhanced.
The current long-period, northwest swell will peak tonight, and gradually decrease through midweek. A new reinforcing northwest swell will fill in Thursday night and peak on Friday. Surf with these events will remain below advisory level. There will also be a series of small, mainly background south swells through this week.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.