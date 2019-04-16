3 suspects sought in connection to an attempted burglary at Rainbow Drive-In

KAPAHULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surveillance cameras captured three suspects attempting to steal money from an ATM last week.
In video released by CrimeStoppers Honolulu, three suspects were seen at the Kapahulu Rainbow Drive-In location late Tuesday night.
All three were wearing hoodies or jackets, and one suspect wore a cloth that partially covered the face.
The suspects damaged the ATM while trying to get out the cash, before fleeing in a vehicle police described as a 2006 Silver Volvo with the license plate RBX 528 with possible damages to the rear of the car.
They somehow managed to knock over the ATM in the process.
It’s not known if they were able to steal any money.
Anyone who may have information tied to this incident is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. Anonymous tips can be submitted online by clicking here.
