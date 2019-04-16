Sears at Windward Mall to close this month

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bad news, Windward Oahu residents: Your Sears is slated to close.
Officials said Monday that Sears at Windward Mall would close April 28.
The auto center will be closing much earlier ― on Wednesday.
And store liquidation sales will start immediately.
A Sears spokesperson told Hawaii News Now that the decision not to acquire the current store’s current lease in Kaneohe was made amid the company’s ongoing bankruptcy proceedings.
The spokesperson said the number of employees laid off would not be made public.
“Those associates that are eligible will receive severance and have the opportunity to apply for open positions at other area stores,” the spokesperson said.
Sears and Macy’s are the anchor stores at Windward Mall, and it wasn’t immediately clear what would replace the retailer.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.