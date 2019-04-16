SandBows say Aloha on senior night

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Beach Volleyball team sent its senior class off in style with a 5-0 sweep over Washington Monday night at the T.C. Ching Complex.
Here’s a look at the night’s final results:
1. Emily Maglio/Amy Ozee (UH) def. Kristen Gengenbacher/Destiny Julye (UW) 21-18, 21-162. Ari Homayun/Julia Scoles (UH) def. Kara Bajema/Shayne McPherson (UW) 21-16, 21-11
3. Morgan Martin/Pani Napoleon (UH) def. Cat McCoy/Avie Niece (UW) 21-3, 21-8
4. Hi'ilawe Huddleston/Kylin Loker (UH) def. Emma Calle/Samantha Drechsel (UW) 21-17, 21-11
5. Paige Dreeuws/Sofia Russo (UH) def. Chloe Newton/Callie Weber (UW) 16-21, 21-11, 15-13
Ext. Ashley Stevens/Regan Hurkett (UH) def. Kyra Petersen/Anna Visser (UW) 12-21, 22-20, 15-12
Following the match, four Rainbow Wahine seniors – Angel Gaskin, Ari Homayun, Hi'ilawe Huddleston and Emily Maglio were honored as part of Senior Night festivities.
While Senior Night is usually a unique and once in a collegiate career experience, the same couldn’t be said for Magliom, a fifth-year senior who has been through these festivities on two separate occasions with the indoor and beach volleyball squads.
“(I’ve) been through a couple already, but yeah it’s always an emotional time. It’s the end of something great and it;’s been an amazing five years here. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. I wouldn’t want to spend my college years anywhere.”
For Homayun, she couldn’t have written a better script to end her college career.
“It’s been the best four years of my life,” she said. “I wouldn’t trade this experience for the world and I’m so sad that it’s coming to an end but I’m so happy t6hat I got to experience all of this.”
