Police release sketch of a suspect wanted in connection to a Kapolei sex assault case

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Police are searching for a man suspected in a sex assault case that took place in the Kapolei area.
Police say around 5:10 a.m. Monday, a woman was walking along Keahumoa Parkway and Iwikuamo’o Street when she was approached by an unknown male.
The man then assaulted the victim and demanded money.
Police say that he then proceeded to sexually assault her before fleeing the scene.
Around 6:45 p.m. Monday, police released a sketch of the suspect.
He’s described as a Hawaiian or Polynesian male, standing at 5-feet 10-inches tall, weighing about 220 pounds.
He has short wavy hair and fled in a late model Toyota Camry or Corolla, dark in color.
Anyone who may recognize the man or have any information on the case is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.
Tipsters are eligible for a cash reward if an arrest is made.
