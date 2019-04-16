Man accused of stealing woman’s car at Haleiwa-area gas station

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man accused of stealing a woman’s car at a gas station in Haleiwa last week appeared before a judge on Monday.
19-year-old Kalani Fierro was arrested on Friday in connection with the case, which is believed to have occurred last Wednesday night.
Court records indicate that Fierro was charged with one count of second-degree robbery and one count of motor vehicle theft.
He’s accused of using the ‘imminent threat of force’ in order to steal the vehicle, which belonged to a 43-year-old woman. The victim is not believed to have been injured in the incident.
Police officials say Fierro was later located, identified and arrested without incident.
