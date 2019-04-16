Katherine Kealoha’s grandmother forced to pay over $100K in legal fees in corruption case

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Katherine Kealoha’s grandmother, Florence Puana, is appealing the case that ended with her paying more than $100 of Kealoha’s legal fees.
The 99-year-old was ordered to pay up after losing her state lawsuit against Kealoha several years ago.
A federal grand jury has since concluded that Kealoha defrauded Puana.
In an interview with Hawaii News Now in 2017 Florence Puana talked about how Katherine Kealoha defrauded her and abused her trust.
“I can’t even imagine anybody doing what she did," Florence Puana previously said.
But a circuit court jury sided with Kealoha, and said Mrs. Puana and her son Gerard should pay hundreds of thousands in damages to Kealoha.
Despite the emerging federal investigation into the Kealohas. In November 2016 The judge garnished Puana bank accounts, which forced her to pay $108,000 for Kealoha’s legal fees and court costs.
That was most of Mrs. Puana’s life savings.
“Nothing that’s gone on in this case shocks me now. The way you would treat an elder. The way you would treat a grandmother like this. It’s just reprehensible,” Ken Lawson of UH Manoa’s law school said.
Lawson feels the judge should have taken the news reports of the FBI investigation under consideration before garnishing Puana’s bank accounts.
Because the case is under appeal, there is a chance the lawyers would have to pay back the money is the judge is over turned.
Honolulu attorney Victor Bakke thinks it’s an uphill battle.
Bakke says Puana won’t be allowed to introduce new evidence such as Kealoha’s federal indictment in an appeal. He says they can seek to overturn the verdict on the grounds the Kealola’s defrauded the court — but that’s hard to do.
“It would be usually the case where parties have to file a new lawsuit rather than going back to fix the one that they already had,” Bakke said.
Puana was supposed to be deposed Monday by prosecutors and attorneys for the Kealohas and indicted former HPD officers, but her testimony was pushed back after she became ill over the weekend.
