HDOT still seeking your thoughts on a proposal to tax drivers by the mile

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s still a chance to let the state know your thoughts on a controversial road usage tax.
The idea behind the tax is to charge drivers for the distance they drive in place of the current fuel tax — which brings the state 16 cents per gallon of gas at the pump.
At previous community meetings, residents have expressed strong objection to the proposal.
Two more community meetings are planned on Oahu as well as an online meeting for residents across the state.
The Oahu meetings will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday April 16 at the Kalani High School cafeteria, and Wednesday the 17th at the Castle High School cafeteria from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
An online meeting will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
It will be broadcast live on this youtube page. Questions and comments can be emailed to contact@hiruc.org during the meeting.
“The current fuel tax system is becoming less and less fair as those who own older, less efficient cars pay more per mile than those able to purchase newer high efficiency or alternative fuel vehicles. Under a road usage charge system all vehicles would pay the same amount per mile driven,” Deputy Director of the HDOT Highways Division Ed Sniffen said.
State officials have conducted 10 of 14 meetings on islands throughout the state.
Another meeting is also planned for Hilo on May 9.
