Hawaii Foodbank reaches goal in a successful 30th annual food drive

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Shelves at the Hawaii Foodbank are once again full following a successful food drive weekend.
Thanks to community donations, the food bank says they not only met, but exceeded their goal of stirring up 1 million meals.
On Saturday, various locations around Oahu turned into donation drop off sites where hundreds of volunteers accepted canned goods and money.
It was the 30th year the Hawaii Foodbank put on the island-wide drive day to drum up support and help feed Hawaii’s hungry.
“This weekend was amazing. We put a plea out to community to help us out at the Hawaii Foodbank for the 30th annual food drive, and the community responded,” Beverly Santos, Director of food drive and events for the Hawaii Foodbank said.
More than 1,700 people turned out and volunteered, including many from the Hawaii News Now Ohana.
“What’s going to happen now is we are going to turn food and donations we collected into meals and get it into the hands of those who need it,” Santos added.
Donations continue to pour in and the Hawaii Foodbank will continue to graciously accept donations. Click here for more information.
