H-2 Freeway reopens following a police investigation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A police investigation forced the closure of southbound lanes of the H-2 Freeway Monday.
The closure was located just south of the Mililani off-ramp.
Around 6:30 p.m., all lanes were reportedly reopened.
Sources say officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle in Wahiawa.
According to sources, the driver of that stolen vehicle was going about 60 miles per hour when it struck another vehicle on the H-2.
The driver is said to be in police custody.
Around 5 p.m., all lanes were shut down. Half an hour later, just two lanes were closed.
Additional details on the investigation are limited.
This story will be updated.
