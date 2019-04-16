Forecast: Trades slowing down today, set to pick up again Wednesday

By Guy Hagi | April 16, 2019 at 6:12 AM HST - Updated April 16 at 6:12 AM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The high pressure fan northeast of the islands will move east-northeast in the next couple of days, with trade winds decreasing across the area.

A new high will build northeast of the area during the second half of the week, with breezy trade winds returning.

A trough aloft may move over the area Wednesday and Thursday, allowing the trade wind showers to be enhanced.

The current long-period, northwest swell will peak tonight, and gradually decrease through midweek.

A new reinforcing northwest swell will fill in Thursday night and peak on Friday.

Surf with these events will remain below advisory level.

There will also be a series of small, mainly background south swells through this week.

