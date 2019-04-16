Deputy prosecutor denies receiving subject letter in federal investigation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - High-ranking deputy Prosecutor Janice Futa is denying that she has received a subject letter from the FBI.
In December, Hawaii News Now reported Futa received a subject letter.
At that same time, city Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro had received a more serious target letter.
Kaneshiro went on leave several weeks later. First deputy Chasid Sapolu also went on leave after receiving a subject letter.
Futa and the Office of the Prosecutor were given several days prior to HNN’s report in December to comment or deny there was a letter, but neither has ever responded.
Her first official denial came last week in court documents after defense attorneys tried to get her removed from a case because of the reports.
Hawaii News Now obtained Futa’s written declaration Monday by searching through her pending cases. She has still never contacted Hawaii News Now directly, despite multiple requests. The defense attorneys have withdrawn their motion to remove her from the pending case.
Futa has been called several times to testify in the probe that indicted her former colleague, Katherine Kealoha, and several others ― including ex-Police Chief Louis Kealoha.
That same probe is now investigating the city Prosecutor’s Office.
Futa was among the prosecutors who assisted in a grand jury that critics say was called to cover up Katherine Kealoha’s improper dismissal of a friend’s criminal speeding ticket.
Based on Futa’s denial in court documents, Hawaii News Now has removed references to the letter from prior online stories.
