As we hop into Easter week initially trade winds slow down

Our high pressure fan is weakening and that means the trade winds will become slower. That will last for Tuesday into Wednesday before they are breezy again on Thursday. At times we will be tracking passing windward and mauka showers. This week it will gradually get warmer and feel even warmer with the slower winds. Some relief comes our way by the end of the week as trade winds pick up.
A new high will build northeast of the area through the second half of the week. A low aloft east of the Big Island will move away to the east. A trough aloft may drop down over the area Wednesday and Thursday and that could bring us more rain for Hawaii Island.
The NWS had a small craft advisory for all of the channels over the weekend... now it is only confined to the eastern end. Also we will see a series of small NW swells this week.
Wishing you and your ohana a very Happy Easter!
