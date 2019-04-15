5 Warriors named to All-Big West first team

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Five Rainbow Warrior volleyball players have been selected to the All-Big West first team.
Opposite Rado Parapunov, outside hitter Stijn van Tilburg, setter Joe Worsley, middle blocker Patrick Gasman and libero Gage Worsley were among the 14-person first team.
Hawaii had the most first-team honorees of any school in the conference.
All five were recognized by the conference last season with van Tilburg, Joe Worsley and Gasman as repeat first team picks. Parapunov was honorable mention last season while Gage Worsley was named to the all-freshman team.
Long Beach State's Kyle Ensing was picked as the Player of the Year and UC Santa Barbara's Ryan Wilcox earned the Freshman of the Year nod.
LBSU's Alan Knipe was also named the league's Coach of the Year for the second straight year.
Parapunov, a five-time conference player of the week, ranks among the nation's leaders in points (5.28), kills (4.29), hitting percentage (.440) and aces (0.474).
Van Tilburg earned his third first-team all-conference selection. He is averaging 3.88 kills per set with 20 aces and ranks second nationally in hitting percentage (.484).
Worsley is averaging a nation's-best 11.36 assists per set while his brother Gage ranks No. 4 nationally in digs per set (2.62) with 11 double-figure dig matches.
Gasman is the nation's leader in blocking with a 1.45 per set average.
The Warriors will host the Big West Tournament this week at the Stan Sheriff Center. The quarterfinal round begins on Thursday however UH has a bye into Friday’s semifinals, where they will face the winner of UC Irvine and UC San Diego.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.