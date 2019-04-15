Warriors can’t pull off comeback against UC Riverside

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A late comeback bid fell short for the Rainbow Warrior baseball team as they lost to UC Riverside 4-3 Sunday night in California.
Hawaii (14-19, 4-5 Big West) was behind 4-0 heading into the eighth inning before Alex Baeza drove Scotty Scott home with an RBI single.
In the ninth, Daylen Calicdan doubled and went on to score on an RBI single from Dallas Duarte. Scott's RBI single up the middle plated Duarte to make it 4-3 with one out before UC Riverside closer Jared Noonan got the final two outs.
Brennen Hancock extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a 3-for-4 day with Scott also racking up three hits, going 3-for-5 with a triple.
Hawaii starting pitcher Logan Pouelsen took the loss for the ‘Bows, going 3.2 innings allowing three runs on five hits with three strikeouts.
The Warriors will return to Les Murakami Stadium to host Cal State Fullerton for a three-game set scheduled for Thursday, April 18 - Saturday, April 20.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.