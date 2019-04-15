Trade winds easing up with drier conditions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade wind weather will persist across the islands this week. Trade winds will become lighter by Tuesday as the high, currently north of the islands, moves east of the islands. Breezy trades will return by Friday as a strong surface ridge settles north of the islands. Trades will continue to strengthen, reaching moderate to strong area-wide by Friday. It will stay this way through the upcoming weekend. Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, looks pretty dry, with lack of showers immediately upwind of these islands. Windward Maui, and especially windward Big Island, continues to be showery, with more shower bearing clouds upwind of these two islands.